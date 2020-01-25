Donald Trump defends himself against AOC - Mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s lawyers, who launched his defense on Saturday morning as part of his impeachment process in the Senate, said they would address the Democrats’ methodological reasoning as to why the president should be removed from office. But shortly before the Senate met for the first day of defense of the White House, the president launched a eponymous and low-evidence tweet.

Our case against lying, cheating, and laughing by Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, their leader, AOC, and the radical left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 a.m. on @ FoxNews, @ OANN or Fake News @ CNN or Fake News MSDNC!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

His goals include two legislators, MP Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and MP Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who have no role in the impeachment process. Trump has also posted tweets in which Fox Business News presenter Lou Dobbs praised him.

The Great @LouDobbs: “After 3 years of this president, the most historic president in our country’s history, people know that there is nobody who can touch what he has done in 3 years, foreign policy, domestic politics, whatever. it is wonderful. Just to have the courage not to be …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

… intimidated by the national leftist media that make most politicians and public figures whine, cry, be cowardly – it is really something to have a man in the White House who has a brave heart and do what he says get worried. “

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

So far, Trump’s defenders have not contested the facts of the case against him. Republican Senate officials have complained about comments from impeachment officials and launched attacks on President Obama’s foreign policy and other issues that are at most tangential. Trump’s lawyers announced on Saturday that they will focus on Vice President Joe Biden’s actions in relation to Ukraine in 2016 and that the President “did nothing wrong. The White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, promised in his opening speech that Trump’s team will focus on evidence that was not taken into account by the House’s impeaching authorities. But her boss seems to have a different strategy.