Donald Trump “Dances” to Ranveer Singh’s “Malhari” after Exoneration and They Bamboozled

The internet is a very, very strange place.

On the one hand, 7-year-olds learn to play the guitar via YouTube videos, and on the other, 40-year conspiracy theorists find every connection to prove that “Jet Fuel does not melt steel beams.”

On this side of the internet is a video whose origin is still unclear. It is a video of the face of US President Donald Trump, superimposed on the face of Ranveer Singh in his song “Malhari” from the movie Bajirao Mastani.

With the first copy of this video that YouTube popped up in February 2019, it then became viral in August 2019, after it was shared by Donald Trump’s American Social Media Director and assistant Dan Scavino.

Now it has come back. Shared by Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the video was again posted on his official Facebook page. With the caption ‘We won. You lost. Damn it, “the video said it was Trump’s reaction after he was found” innocent and acquitted forever. ”

Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his American deposition, rescued by fellow Republicans who gathered to protect him for nine months before asking voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second term for the White House.

The businessman, who became a politician, 73, only survived the third trial of presidential accusation in US history – just like the other two accused presidents – in the darkest chapter of his turbulent presidency. Trump is now plunging into an election season that promises to further polarize the country.

In August, when Scavino, who hosted social media for Trump during the 2016 presidential elections, shared the video, he used it to promote # KAG2020. In contrast to the then war cry from Trump, “MAGA” (Make America Great Again), this time the slogan is “Keep America Great”, indicating that Team Trump is looking forward to a new victory.

When the video first appeared in February, it went viral, especially in India. Almost a whole year later we are still confused when Trump knows what “Dushman ki dekho jo waat laavli” means.

