Donald Trump believes Coronavirus will “go away” by April

Last updated: February 10, 2020

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that he expected the coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 900 people to disappear in April due to warmer weather.

“The virus … it usually disappears in April,” he said, adding, “The heat generally kills these types of viruses.” The SARS-like pathogen has infected 40,000 people since it arrived in China late last year. The United States has seen 12 confirmed cases of varying severity. At least two patients have been discharged.

