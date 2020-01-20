Donald Trump, a racist, sends a terrible tweet about MLK Jr. Day - Mother Jones

The Washington Post on January 17th:

More than 8 in 10 black Americans believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine out of ten disapprove of his work performance in total.

The pessimism goes far beyond the President’s assessment. A 65 percent majority of African Americans say it’s a “bad time” to be black in America. This view is shared by a clear majority of black adults in terms of income, generations and political lines. In contrast, 77 percent of black Americans say it’s a “good time” to be a white person, and a large majority says white people don’t understand the discrimination that black Americans face.

Courtney Tate, a 40-year-old primary school teacher in Irving, Texas, outside of Dallas, said that since Trump was elected, he has had more conversations with his staff – conversations that are both insightful and stressful – about racial issues he and his students are all about Day before.

“As a black person, you’ve always seen all the racism, the micro-aggression. But as a white person, they don’t understand how I’m doing,” said Tate, who said he was the only black teacher at his school , You don’t live in these neighborhoods. They moved out. In this country it is so easy to be white and clueless. “

Donald Trump is a racist. This was true long before he became president. It was true when he asked the Central Park Five to impose the death penalty. It was true when he was called because he hadn’t hired black people. It was true when he said he would be more successful if he were black. It was true when he said Obama was born in Kenya. It was true during his presidency. It will be true long after his presidency is over. Again and again he showed it every step of the way.

Donald Trump, today:

Today, on January 20, 2017, exactly three years ago, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!

What an embarrassment.