Don Cheadle discussed what might be in store for War Machine in the MCU after the Avengers: Endgame events.

Don Cheadle has been part of the MCU since replacing Terence Howard as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes in Iron Man 2. The Don Cheadle war machine is also a surviving hero after Avengers Endgame. So far, it is unclear where the Don Cheadle war machine will appear next in the MCU. During the winter TCA press trip, Don Cheadle teased where we might see War Machine go next:

“If there were any, I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something closer to the first Iron Man for who he was. I think they can go anywhere now.”

There have also been rumors that War Machine may have its own Disney Plus series, but Don Cheadle is not aware of plans for a solo series:

“I really don’t know. I haven’t thought much about what would be or whether one of them would even be. That was an 11-year journey.”

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Comicbook.com

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe