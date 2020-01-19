Dompoase accident kills BNP treasurer

A new report collected indicates that the terrible accident involving two buses on the Takoradi – Accra highway, which occurred Tuesday at dawn, claimed the life of a nuclear power plant treasurer.

Hajia Hadijah, treasurer of the nuclear power plant in the district of Esikado-Ketan, died on the spot when the accident occurred in Dompoase.

She was a businesswoman who dealt with hardware products such as paints, door locks, keys and other building materials. She is very popular in her community and her workspace because of her understanding of nature and her love for humanity.

MP for Essikado-Ketan and Minister of Railway Development Joe Ghartey and his entourage visited Cape Coast Teaching Hospital immediately after the accident.

We saw the member sympathize with the family and friends of the deceased. He described Hajia as a woman of virtue and honor, a woman of values ​​and she will be greatly missed by the people, the party and Ghanaians as a whole.

He also praised her for her wonderful abilities and her tremendous efforts to generate funds to support the party and activities in her constituency.

As it stands, 34 people are said to have died while others were to undergo surgery to save their lives. Eyewitness report indicates that the accident occurred when the bus from Takoradi – Accra passed a moving vehicle in a curve and collided with the Accra – Takoradi bus en route, killing 34 passengers, including the driver.

It took the intervention of the Cape Coast Fire Department (GNFS) to rescue some passengers and recover the corpses trapped in the buses.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

