Domino unveils pizza engagement ring worth more than Rs 6 Lakh for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s week, if you have the courage to put the big question to the love of your life, Domino’s will arrange the ring for you.

Domino’s Australia has just unveiled an engagement ring worth $ 9,000 for “one lucky pizza lover”. The expensive ring has a pizza point on top made from ‘cheese’ and ‘pepperoni’ rubies and was designed by Domino’s.

Does anyone have a ‘pizza’ in your heart? We give a happy pizza lover the chance to ask the question with this diamond pizza tip engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc

– Domino’s Australia (@Dominos_AU) 3 February 2020

The 18-carat yellow and white gold jewelry weigh more than one carat and are attracted by a happy pizza fan.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins pointed to the many “great love stories” that started about a “piece”

Bringing the importance of pizza to relationships, he drew attention to the “many awkward dates” stored by the “advent of pizza”.

He further said: “Pizza is made to share with those we love, so this year we want to honor that with something very special and help create the biggest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever.”

To have a chance of winning the engagement ring, applicants must submit a 30-second video clip explaining how to involve a Domino pizza in their engagement.

Entries will be accepted until 12 February and the winner will be secretly announced so that their other half does not know the plan.

The marketing officer added that the company will not only bring the prize-winning plan to life, but the couple will also give the coveted pizza ring.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.