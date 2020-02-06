Domestic battery charge against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard fell away

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is not charged in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

A domestic battery charge against the 2018 Pro Bowl player was dropped by Broward County’s law firm at the request of Howard’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of their three children.

“The public prosecutor spoke earlier this week with the alleged victim and her lawyer and the victim said she did not want to continue with the prosecution,” said spokeswoman Paula McMahon in an email Thursday in an email. “She has signed a declaration of non-prosecution.”

Howard was arrested on December 29, the same day his team defeated the New England Patriots for the first time since 2008. He was in a wounded reserve at the time and was not with the team.

According to a Davie police report, a fight between Howard and his girlfriend resulted “over a recent purchase of a bag in a store that was not disclosed to her.”

Police said the argument became physical when Howard grabbed her arms and pushed her against the glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom. Police said Howard then released her, causing her to fall to the ground and land on one of his crutches.

McMahon said Howard’s girlfriend claimed it was an “out of control” situation, but she wasn’t afraid of Howard.

“There were no other witnesses to the incident and our prosecutors said they could not continue without testimony from the alleged victim,” McMahon added.

Howard had left prison with a $ 3,000 bond. The second pick of the second round of 2016 has 140 career tackles, 35 pass deflections and 12 interceptions, including one sent back for a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.