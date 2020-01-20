New Delhi: The aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday that domestic air passenger traffic grew to Rs 14.41 million in 2019, an increase of only 3.74 percent compared to 2018.

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 18.6 percent to Rs 13.89 million in 2018.

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior civil aviation official said: “A bit disappointing. In 2019, we face winds against Jet Airways, but 2020 is going to be different and the double-digit growth should come back sooner rather than later. ”

Due to lack of funds, Jet Airways had stopped its flight operations in April of last year.

Domestic air passenger traffic in December 2019 increased by 2.56 percent to Rs 1.30 million compared to the same month of 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday. In comparison, the growth of domestic traffic in November 2019 was 11.18 percent.

Passenger load factors of all major airlines [Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara] decreased in December 2019 compared to November last year, according to DGCA data.

The passenger load factor measures the utilization of the airline’s seat capacity.

IndiGo maintained its leadership position with a 47.5 percent share of the national passenger market in December 2019, the data showed.

SpiceJet’s market share increased from 16.1 percent in November to 16.5 percent in December, giving it second place, according to the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India and Vistara was 11.9 percent, 10.2 percent, 7 percent and 6.1 percent respectively last month.

In December last year, national airlines received a total of 957 complaints related to passengers, according to data from the DGCA.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers transported during the month of December was around 0.74.

Among the major national airlines, Air India topped the list of passenger complaints with 2.3 complaints per 10,000 passengers in September, while GoAir was in the number two position with 0.9 complaints per 10,000 passengers, according to DGCA data.

