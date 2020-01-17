Originally from Melbourne, Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla has become a world star in the house hit “Take It”. was even named the future star of Pete Tong in 2019!

Dom Dolla has had a massive 2019 year and shows no signs of slowing down this year, especially with his brand new MK remix, Sonny Fodera, and Raphaella’s smash, “One Night”. It offers a deep and progressive interpretation of the original on the piano, taking you on a captivating six-minute journey to the most emotional corners of dance music. It’s an incredible performance, and his idea of ​​lowering Raphaella’s voice really made this track great, perfectly suited for a deeper arrangement.

Dom Dolla’s remix on “One Night” is the first of many to follow, the rest being released on January 24. Post the Dom Dolla remix in “One Night” below or buy it here.