“It’s funny how cricket happens,” Dom Bess said while sitting at his press conference with a first tour of five wicket in a test game of a series for which he was not originally chosen after a season that exhausted him.

In 2019, Bess had to lend to Yorkshire for a month, as it was difficult to find places in her native county, Somerset. After a break at the end of the season to clear his mind, he followed a spin camp in Mumbai and then a Lions tour in late January to Australia.

However, between the last two, he was at the receiving end of an emergency call to this series with South Africa when the disease devastated the camp, specifically his good friend and Taunton’s teammate, Jack Leach.

He had seized his chance before this milestone by playing an important role in the second Test, which England won to tie. And his five wickets here were the glory deserved by that graft.

“I will appreciate it for a long time because I have worked very hard for days like this, but also knowing that I hope there is much more to come,” he said of a five-by-51, who have overshadowed his previous best mark. three of 33 collected in their second test, against Pakistan in June 2018.

“The work I have done since my debut, I guess, I understand, my bowling. I still think there is a lot to work on to strengthen me technically, but I hope it is the beginning of a trip.”

The advances he has made since that debut between the blows on the road were clear. He may only be 22 years old, but he has learned quickly. And the spinning field, which involved working with former Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and former England spinner Richard Dawson, seems to have paid dividends.

“Technically I am becoming much stronger through repetition. The media gathered in the two Tests against Pakistan that I was playing many secondary players. I have worked much harder to get up and overcome it, and in India that was one of the key things I was working on.

“The experiences I’ve had working with people like Richard Dawson, Jason Kerr [his Somerset head coach] with whom I’m still close. I had some time with Herath and it was a ball for Faf du Plessis that worked a little on what I had been working with him. ”

After being hit by four consecutive legs around the wicket, Bess switched to over and, within two balls, caught bat-pad to Ollie Pope, one of the three combinations of these tickets, to fire the Proteas pattern. to reduce hosts to 71 by four. Then there were 109 for five [Rassie van der Dussen playing], since Bess saw the top five.

Even with the rain forecast for days four and five, and 15 wickets still to come [South Africa is currently at 291], Bess is optimistic that they can force a victory to go 2-1 with a Test to play.

