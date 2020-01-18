© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sport

The Miami Dolphins are rumored to have been in love with Tua Tagovailoa before the 2019 NFL season began, and reports have not changed.

Pro Football Network’s Benjamin Allbright reports that the Dolphins are not interested in advancing to # 1 in the overall standings. However, they are very high in it and could move up to number 2 in a trade-up scenario to land their guy.

It’s pretty surprising how quickly the story of “Will Tua Tagovailoa be a first choice?” Has developed to the question of whether he would be the best choice. After the quarterback’s brutal hip injury in his last game for Alabama, his future seemed uncertain.

The reason why this narrative has shifted is because Tagovailoa has already had a remarkable recovery that we saw when he walked without crutches during his announcement that he was going for the 2020 NFL draft.

If they return to the dolphins, they have a real chance to make a big leap in 2020 if they create this upcoming design. Tagovailoa is a proven winner with exceptional accuracy and athleticism. The big red flag at this point is whether he can stay healthy. If the dolphins think he can, they could make it much worse than landing this former Heisman candidate.