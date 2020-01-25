Dolly Parton's profile, Pic Meme, takes social media by storm

We are all guilty of being different people on different social media sites and dating apps. American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton created a hilarious meme on social media profile photos, which quickly went viral and is shared by some people with the hashtag dollypartonchallenge. It all started when Dolly went to Instagram to post a meme with four photos, describing the type of photos everyone uses for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. She captioned the photo as follows: “Find yourself a woman who can do it all.” The meme quickly became popular as many stars started posting their photos for each platform. Check out some of our favorites below.

Ellen DeGeneres, host of famous TV series: “When my agent asks me if I can play different roles.”

American singer Miley Cyrus: “Dolly sets global trends by shouting platforms, she doesn’t even use #legendwithaflipphone #shestillsendsfaxes #ifyoudontknowhatafaxislookitup #myfairygodmotheristhequeen #queenofcountry #queenofthegram #therewillneverbeanotherdolly #allmilden

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo: “Find a guy who will play them all.”

Film Dead Pool: “R.I.P. Friendster ”

Icon from the comedy Conan O’Brien “Which Conan are you?”

Chef Gordon Ramsey: “Chefs can sometimes come out of the kitchen …”

Kerry Washington of Scandal: “Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!”

Actress-actress Mindy Kaling: “Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.”

Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain: “Follow me on Tinder.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill: “Okay. I will also play… # Hamemeable ”

Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan: “Find yourself a guy who can do anything!”

Actress aka Jennifer Garner: “Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say.”

Legally Blonde actress Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand: “A real #WhatWouldDollyDo moment … we had to #dollypartonchallenge”

After her and other celebrities, many fans are also sharing their photo collage on their social media accounts. While LinkedIn photos seem formal, Facebook photos are more family oriented. Instagram photos are more fun, casual, and stylish, while Tinder’s photos reveal how attractive people are. Dolly Parton has surely found a very successful meme challenge which will probably be taken up by many other stars in the coming days.

