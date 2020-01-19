Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! The legendary country singer turns 74 on January 19, 2020.

Parton was born in Sevier County, Tennessee, the fourth of 12 children. They were poor, but the singer often says that she and her family had what mattered.

“We were always joking and said we didn’t even know that we were poor until a smart mind broke us,” the singer said TODAY. “We had no money, but we were rich in things that we couldn’t buy. You know how love and kindness and understanding.”

It seems she’s stuck to this humble stance all her life – despite her countless country music awards, multi-platinum records, and billboard no. 1 hits.

Basically, she didn’t allow her fame to come to her head, as she told Parade in 2011.

“Oh no! I’m a working girl. I don’t let people bend over backwards, and I don’t like that with people,” she said. “I’m definitely not a diva.”

“I’m proud of my hillbilly, white garbage background. For me, that keeps you humble, that keeps you good. And it doesn’t matter how hard you try to leave it behind. If you are, it is you. It will show up every now and then. “

“I was born with a happy heart. I am always looking for something better. “

“Smile, it increases your face value.”

“I wear high heels in the house – otherwise I can’t reach the closets! I don’t wear my heels in the shower or in my sleep – and I wear my little tennis shoes when I use my treadmill – but when I go out I will of course. That’s how I look and that’s how I always will be. “

“People feel like they’ve known me for so long because I’ve been together for a long time. I’m really like an aunt, a cousin, or a person you grew up with – like someone in the family. So I think that they feel comfortable with me. I really think that is southern hospitality. “

“I’ve always tried never to step on someone to get where I am. I had to go round a few people, jump over a few of them every now and then, but I think you will be a real success if you have seen your dreams come true and you are proud of how you did it, and be proud of the people who helped you get there, and respect and appreciate them. ”

“I ask God every day to guide, guide and lead me, remove the wrong people from my life, involve the right people. As I get older, I am even more faithful.”

“We just have to do our best every day, be the best person we can, do the best work, and just keep dreaming.”

“We have to believe in something bigger than ourselves, otherwise we will simply become selfish. If you can’t look forward to something and lean on it, it’s a hard fall when [bad] things happen. “

“I’m not happy all the time and I wouldn’t want it either because that would make me a flat person. But I’m trying to find the good in everyone.”

“I’m not going to limit myself just because people don’t accept that I can do something else.”

“I believe that every successful company starts from the top and develops downwards.”

“My songs are like my children – I expect them to support me when I am old.”

“When I have something to say, I say it.”

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you have to endure the rain.”

“You always want your people to be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

“Being a star just means that you find your own special place and shine where you are.”

“Tell me I have to be somewhere and I’m there 20 minutes early and stay there longer than everyone else. You stop a lot of people when you’re not on time.”

“I know who I am, I know what I can and cannot do. I know what I want and will not do. I know what I am able to do and I disagree with doing things by those I don’t think I can pull it off. “

“If you don’t like the street you’re walking on, start paving another one.”

“You still have to try to find your niche and try to fit in the remaining slot or make your own.”

“Find out who you are. And do it on purpose. “

“You will never do a whole lot if you are not brave enough to try.”

“If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are an excellent leader.”

“It is difficult to be a diamond in a world with rhinestones.”

“Don’t worry so much that you forget to live a life.”

“I’ve tried every diet. I’ve tried some that aren’t in the book. I tried to eat the book. It tasted better than most diets. “

“It costs a lot of money to look so cheap.”

“I’m not offended by all the blonde jokes because I know I’m not stupid – and I’m not blonde either.”

“I only thought if you see someone without a smile, give them yours!”

“People always ask me how long it takes to make my hair. I don’t know, I’m never there. “

“If someone shows you their true face, believe them.”

“When you talk bad about country music, it’s like saying bad things about my mother. Her battle words.”

“The magic is in you. There is no crystal ball. “

“I don’t know what the big deal with age is. Old people who shine from the inside look 10 to 20 years younger.”

“I would never bend so low to be fashionable.”

“Above all, what I did I always said I have more courage than talent.”

“I think Country Radio is a great lover: you were nice to me, you gave me a lot of cool things and then you dumped my ass for another woman.”

“I and God have a great relationship, but we both see other people.”

“I say I’m as old as yesterday, but hopefully as new as tomorrow.”

“I like all that stuff with the frills. As I have always said, it is good that I was a girl or definitely would have been a drag queen! Certainly.”

“The night I graduated from Sevier County High School in 1964, we were all asked to stand up and talk about what we would do with the rest of our lives. And everyone had a different story. And when it came time, I was right up there. I said I’m going to Nashville and I’m going to be a star. Well, the whole place laughed out loud. And I was so embarrassed because I thought, ‘How strange. Why is everyone laughing? “Because that’s what I’m going to do.” But as bad as I felt at that moment and as embarrassed as I was, it didn’t shake my dreams. I guess I showed them, right? “

“I just need a lot of prayer and meditation. I believe that I am nobody without God, but that I can do anything with God. “

“I really wish you could have seen my lawyer’s face 24 years ago when I told him I was going to start a theme park and call it Dollywood. He thought I had already taken the train to Crazywood.”

“I’m just a simple country girl.”

“Now people always ask me, what should people say about you in 100 years?” I always say I want them to say, “Damn, she still doesn’t look good for her age.”

“I never felt that I belonged. Never belonged in my whole life, even as a small child. I was just different and never really found my place until I moved to Nashville and got into the music business. That was my right place, so I fit in. “