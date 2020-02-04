Dolittle review: it’s flat and hokey, but certainly not cats

Dir: Stephen Gaghan. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena. PG cert, 101 minutes.

The unintended hallucinogenic, instant-cult hit Cats gave the audience a taste for blood. Everyone was looking for the next cinema phenomenon where they could sink their claws and meme them to death. And Dolittle seemed the perfect victim. The trailer – on a breathtaking cover of “What a Wonderful World” – tried to sell photos of waddling ducks and polar bears with knitted hats as a stuff of epic cinema. Then there was the star, a post-Marvel Robert Downey Jr., who uttered the words “dangerous journey” in an accent that was immediately astonished to all human ears. Was that supposed to be Welsh? Scottish? Indonesian?

But it’s not cats. Dolittle is flatter and hokier. The lines of sight between humans and CGI animals never seem to agree completely. Neither does the dialogue fit comfortably with the movement of their lips. Emma Thompson tunes a parrot whose story fills the gap between clearly missing scenes. The film was originally shot two years ago, but tested poorly with the public and faced extensive re-shoots. That caused the budget to rise to $ 175 million. Downey Jr., meanwhile, limits himself to the frame as he turns his hands around and guffaws – as every “eccentric” on the screen is required. His accent is everywhere, although not unbearable to listen to. It is a brave but flawed attempt to inject an extra-large film star charisma into a film that is already working on A-list names (Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, Marion Cotillard and Rami Malek all speak different creatures).

The adventures of Dolittle, originally created by Hugh Lofting in his letters home from the trenches of the First World War, have been endlessly adapted for screen over the years. There is the musical version of 1967 with Rex Harrison, who faced an equally disastrous production and resulted in a failed cash register. The 1998 version, starring Eddie Murphy, did better; it is happily remembered by a certain generation and has even earned enough to produce several follow-up points. This episode is the most memorable – also the worst.

It opens on an animated prologue, revealing that Dolittle has cut himself off from the world after the death of his explorer wife (Kasia Smutniak). He is only taken out of his self-imposed exile after a mysterious illness hits Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley, who delivers an award-worthy performance while lying completely still and doing nothing). And so Dolittle goes in search of a cure, on his way to the home of the pirate king of Antonio Banderas – a place full of stereotypes from the Middle East.

A kind of soft whim is present during the opening scenes of the film: Dolittle is dressed by mice and birds as he is Cinderella, while his house is filled with Pee-wee’s Playhouse-style inventions. However, that little spark of magic disappears when someone opens his mouth. “I bought a front row in a crazy city!”, A squirrel (voiced by Craig Robinson) declares, while the polar bear of John Cena cannot end a sentence without the word “bro”. Then there is the climatic moment when Dolittle puts his hand on the back of a dragon and takes out a set of bagpipes, only to be hit by a gust of wind that had been brewing in the creature for centuries. This may have all been part of your average crazy animated film, but when it’s a photorealistic dragon that passes gas, the whole thing starts to feel like a blown extravagance. If only Dolittle had done less.

.