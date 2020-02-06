Dolittle is the first film by Robert Downey Jr. since Avengers: Endgame (Image: Universal Pictures)

The plan was simple. Dolittle would be the first chapter of Robert Downey Jr.’s career after Marvel. Proof that, with or without an iron color, the actor is a draw that can only make blockbusters in his name.

Then came the new recordings, rewrites, a balloon flight budget ($ 175 million (£ 134 million)) and shifting release dates. Nothing seemed to go well for the troubled production, which led to destructive reviews and an opening weekend on the US flop.

What went wrong?

Downey plays Dr. John Dolittle, a doctor who can communicate with animals and runs a sanctuary that was donated to him by The Queen. When the monarch becomes ill, it is up to him to embark on a mission to find a cure on a mythical island, with many obstacles for him and his friends along the way.

“Sounds ridiculous, if you say it aloud,” Downey says when describing their “dangerous journey.”

He could very well describe the entire film. Edited to oblivion, nothing in the film seems logical. Dolittle’s sales argument, his ability to talk to animals, is quickly introduced into an animated opening segment. He is then presented as an eccentric explorer, who happens to be talking to his furry companions.

Their search is only important because the script says it is, which means something more than the cast flying around cartoon-like CG landscapes. There are subplots about the missing wife of Dolittle and a threat against The Queen. Neither of them are well developed or even that interesting. It’s just 063917950.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhCs0BJwqMU (/ embed)

The animals in the film are the kind of talking creatures that you encounter in every CG animation that do not fit in the period setting.

There are ants that sound like mafia down, a polar bear (voiced by John Cena) that everyone calls ‘bro’, a frightened gorilla (Rami Malek), and a cheeky duck (Octavia Spencer). They look like the cast of an ice age reboot and throw lines like “I bought a front row seat in a crazy city!”.

Emma Thompson has a meatier role as a macaw that advises Dolittle, but it is primarily her job to explain what the hell is going on.

Downey turns the twitches, giving Dolittle a more cruel twist to the crazy genius persona he used for Sherlock Holmes. He flashes around, emotionally looking at computer creations, and tries to get a bond with his pointless co-star Harry Collett, a young man playing with a similar gift.

In the end, the former Tony Stark is just like the film that surrounds him, and he tries to get something together that makes sense.

Emma Thompson tunes an ara that Dr. Dolittle advises (Image: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls)

Let’s talk about that accent, shall we?

Downey decided to make Dolittle Welsh, not because the book or earlier incarnations were Welsh. But because he wanted to and presumably nobody had the guts to question him.

There have been worse attempts, but it only stands out because it is such a strange choice when an American or English accent might have been more logical.

Michael Sheen is the other notable human star, who plays a corrupt doctor to thwart Dolittle’s quest. He doesn’t get much to work with, because this villain is not much more than the butt of a few childish jokes. Yet he gives his best, playing across the screen jumping to capture the crazy tone that the film aims for.

A bit more threatening is Antonio Banderas as a face from Dolittle’s past, although it is unlikely that the best actor nominee will place the role high on his resume this year.

Dolittle makes the mistake of thinking that Downey’s charm will obscure the many problems this film suffers from. Bad dialogue, a confused plot and a laughable climax will test even the most forgiving viewers.

It may be interesting for very small children, but even they have more advanced options available. If there is life after Iron Man, Downey will soon have to learn from this accident.

Dolittle will be in British cinemas from Friday





