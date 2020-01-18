'Dolittle' fights bad reviews and 'Bad Boys For Life' at the holiday box office

Universal started 2020 with a big box office victory thanks to “1917” – the award-winning drama of the First World War. The film not only dethroned “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” from the top of the box office, but it helped Universal clean up after the “Cats” disaster, which ended the studio’s year 2019 with a box -anemic office and rotten critics.

So what is Universal doing for a victory lap this weekend? He released “Dolittle”, a film with critics even worse than “Cats”.

“Dolittle” – an adventure film starring Robert Downey Jr. as a doctor who walks with animals, talks with animals, growls and squeaks and shouts with animals – currently has a score of 19% on the site Tomatoes exam. This score is lower than the site score for “Cats”. David Sims, a cultural writer for The Atlantic, called “Dolittle” one of the “worst cinematic flops I’ve seen in years.”

Comcast-owned Universal hopes that despite the bad reviews, the family’s film content, and Downey’s starring power from “Avengers: Endgame”, the most profitable movie of all time, will still be able to attract audiences .

The studio predicts the film will have a $ 31 million opening in North America during Martin Luther King Jr.’s four-day vacation weekend. It will take much more in the coming weeks to match the production budget for the film. movie, which is $ 175 million.

“Dolittle” grossed $ 6.3 million in North America on Friday, and even if it ends up being a flop, Universal still has many potential blockbusters slated for the rest of the year, including “Fast & Furious 9” , “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Halloween Kills”. “1917” could also bring to the Oscars studio at next month’s Oscars where he is nominated for 10 awards including best film and best director.

The other thing that could hurt “Dolittle” this weekend is that it is competing with Sony’s “Bad Boys For Life”, the third film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence franchise shoot ’em up action.

“Bad Boys” is targeting a huge $ 66 million opening over the four-day vacation weekend, according to Sony. Industry experts projected a number closer to $ 50 million. On Friday, the film grossed $ 23.5 million.

If “Bad Boys” reaches these numbers, it could become the second highest opening of the weekend. The current record holder belongs to “American Sniper”, which made $ 107 million more than its large vacation release in 2015, according to Comscore.

“Bad Boys”, who has a $ 90 million production budget and a 75% criticism score on Rotten Tomatoes, will likely win the weekend and that makes sense. The series was popular with audiences who grossed over $ 400 million worldwide on two films in 1995 and 2003. Will Smith is also one of the most popular and bankable stars of the box office with his films bringing in nearly $ 9 billion worldwide.