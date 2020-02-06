DOJ investigates the circumstances in four Mississippi prisons after the number of prisoners killed

Written by Madison J. Gray

The US Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the conditions in four Mississippi prisons after 15 consecutive deaths after December 29, the agency announced Wednesday. The state correction system has received more public attention after a series of prison riots and other dysfunctions that killed five prisoners within a week.

Conditions in the Mississippi State Penitentiary (Parchman), South Mississippi Correctional Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility will all be investigated to find out what is behind the prison cluster in deaths. The investigation will focus on the satisfactory or unsatisfactory work of the Mississippi Department of Corrections to protect prisoners from damage by other prisoners as well as suicide prevention and good mental health care. The use of insulation at Parchman will also be investigated.

Activists have cited a number of reasons for the outcome of deaths from gang violence to suicides against natural causes of deaths, along with inhumane living conditions and a lack of funding and staff shortages.

A federal lawsuit was filed by rapper in January Yo Gotti and Team Roc, the charity of Jay-Z “s entertainment company Roc Nation on behalf of 29 prisoners accusing MDOC officials of keeping prisoners in “unconstitutional” circumstances.

“The claimants’ lives are in danger,” according to the court case Jackson Clarion Ledger. “Persons trapped in Mississippi prisons die because Mississippi has been unable to fund his prisons, resulting in prisons with violence because prisons are understaffed. In the past two weeks alone, five men have been imprisoned in Mississippi as a result of imprisonment These deaths are a direct consequence of the total disdain of Mississippi for the people who have imprisoned it and their constitutional rights. “

The lawsuit says the conditions violate the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment”. It particularly distinguishes Parchman and notes that “the units are subject to flooding. Black fungus festers. Rats and mice infect the prison. Units have no running water and electricity for days.”

Yo Gotti and Jay-Z have written a letter to then-Gov. Phil Bryant and former MDOC commissioner Pelicia Hall (who has since resigned to take up a job in the private sector) in January protesting against the circumstances and threatening to prosecute. The letter says that prisoners “are forced to live in filth, with rats crawling over them while sleeping on the floor, even a mattress for a cot has been refused.”

In their latest efforts, the couple have recently reached the current Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “We are writing to you today to raise the alarm because the MDOC situation is getting worse by the minute,” the letter says Clarion-Ledger. “… We beg you to make this a priority and to highlight a badly deteriorating system, to declare it an emergency and to give the full weight of your office and authority to protect their fundamental human rights.”

The Ministry of Justice says it will conduct its own investigation under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA).

“Under CRIPA, the ministry has the authority to investigate violations of the constitutional rights of prisoners arising from a” pattern or practice of opposing the full enjoyment of such rights, “says the DOJ statement.” The Department has CRIPA investigations implemented to many corrective systems, and where violations have been found, the resulting settlement agreements have led to important reforms. “

Yo Gotti said in a statement to CBS News that he was convinced that the investigation will be conducted, but that the trial will continue.

“We are hopeful that their findings will lead to reforms throughout the state of these facilities,” said Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims. “Until we receive tangible commitments to close these prisons and move prisoners to safer facilities, we will continue our trial.”

