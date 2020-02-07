Dogleg Share New Song “Kawasaki Backflip”

In the recent wave of new emo and punk bands, Dogleg has become one of the undeniably promising emerging voices.

At the end of last year the Michigan band provided an underground buzz for “Fox”, a hymn bruise for a single that perfectly reflected the potential of the genre for catharsis. With their debut album “Melee on the Horizon”, the band has shared another song with “Kawasaki Backflip”, which proves that there is much more to where the powerful spirit of “Fox” comes from.

“Kawasaki Backflip” revolves around a similar theme of emotional release, from the head-banging guitar riffs to the various household items that destroy the band members in the music video. It’s a sense of timelessness, the kind of energy that was praised a decade ago by its ancestors like Titus Andronicus and Japandroids.

“Tear down the walls, we don’t need them now. Lie on the carpet, just burn them,” howls front man Alex Stoitsiadis. “We can destroy that together.” As these words suggest, “Kawasaki Backflip” embodies a wave of liberation.

