Dog with crooked nose finds a home forever after three years in the shelter

Jude the dog has spent years in a shelter waiting to meet the perfect family, all because of his crooked nose.

The six-year-old puppy is perfectly healthy, but he looks a little different from his average dog, which means he was ignored and ignored for years.

Then, finally, Jennifer Moore, 34, and her partner Joseph Carver, 36, met Jude and fell in love.

The couple was called to help raise Jude in August 2019, before Hurricane Dorian.

But what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement became a permanent adoption when Jennifer and Joseph realized that Jude was their perfect match.

Jennifer said: “We have no idea why Jude looks the way he does, but his nose doesn’t seem to affect him at all, he’s perfectly healthy.”

‘We received a warning last year when Hurricane Dorian approached, that a large rescue center needed collectors for their dogs.

‘My fiance was working on that ranch, so he picked up Jude that day and we soon thought it should be.

‘The hurricane passed but we just couldn’t send it back, it felt free and slept in a bed.

“So we decided to adopt.”

Jude’s unusual appearance has made him a local celebrity in the area.

“Every time we go out and people point to their crooked nose,” says Jennifer.

‘It’s a constant joke with all our friends who always looks so confused.

It was definitely overlooked by his nose, which is strange because we think it’s the most adorable of his looks.

‘They told me that Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where we got it, took it all over the country to try to be adopted.

“But nobody was interested and stayed in Big Dog for more than two years until we arrived.”

Jude settled in his new home brilliantly, and quickly became friends with the couple’s other dogs, Lyric and Banjo.

Jennifer hopes that Jude’s story encourages other people to give unusual and abandoned dogs the loving homes they deserve.

“Our other two dogs are rescued: Lyric, three, a Leopard dog Catahoula and Banjo, four, a Jack Russel who was abandoned in a parking lot,” he said.

‘Adopting a dog is very important because it means saving their lives.

‘If we buy all designer dogs and help puppy mills thrive, all abandoned dogs, bred irresponsibly or accidentally, abused or even perhaps lost would be left homeless.

‘It’s not their fault, they deserve a good life too.

‘The more people they adopt, the less people can make a profit due to lack of demand.

“But everyone loves Jude, it looks unique.”

