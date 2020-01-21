Dog the Bounty Hunter makes a prank attack that claims he killed himself

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has reported reports that he committed suicide after a death was posted on social media.

The 66-year-old reality star targeted “haters” who posted the reports on Instagram, which was then widely used on the social media site.

The fake post featured “R.I.P Duane Dog” along with a photo of the bounty hunter, but Duane struck back by writing, “Not so fast HATERS.”

Duane had near-death experience last year after being hospitalized with a potentially fatal clot in the lungs.

Dog the Bounty Hunter beat up haters who posted a death notice online

The chest pain occurred only a few months after his wife Beth’s tragic death in June 2019 after losing her fight against cancer.

Duane recently upset his family after getting closer to new friend Moon Angell, which his daughter Lyssa didn’t like.

She accused her father of being “fake” and hit the couple for dating so quickly after both of them lost their partners.

Moon has moved in with Duane and is sleeping in a double bed, which has angered his children, who still see it as their mother’s bed Beth.

The death hoax may be a reaction to Duane’s actions, but his fans were quickly beaten back by those who posted it.

A dog fan wrote: “Disrespectful, rude and definitely inappropriate. The haters NEED a new hobby.”

Totenschwindel on Instagram

Another criticized Duane and wrote: “Dude, the article scared me until I realized I only saw you a few weeks ago in 2020 … will hate haters.”

While another wrote, “Why does this keep happening? As if they were trying to say that you are more dead than any other celebrity. So annoying.”

Duane Chapman argued with his children about his new girlfriend

After Duane got her in his place, he was pleased to let people know that he was still alive and kicking.

