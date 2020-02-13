Dog becomes the first dog in the UK to combat air pollution

A Labrador in Buckinghamshire has become the first dog dog in the UK and perhaps even the world to help combat air pollution.
Bagheera, nicknamed Baggy, wears a pollution monitor on her collar, which means she can register air pollution levels close to the ground.
Typically, pollution monitors are placed higher, such as on lampposts, which means that Baggy can help to give more accurate measurements, since it is 0.75 meters from the ground, while lampposts are usually 2.7 meters high.
The idea came from the owners of Baggy, father and son duo Matt and Tom Hunt, who have found that, according to the Baggy monitor, the air pollution levels are much higher closer to the ground.
“I’m really proud of Baggy, I think our research is really important,” said Tom, 13.
“People need to recognize that we, young people and children, suffer the most from air pollution, and something needs to be done urgently.”
Tom and Matt have sent their findings to the government and Buckinghamshire County Council in an effort to emphasize how young children can be at greater risk of asthma as air pollution gets closer to the ground.
“The whole purpose of this is that Tom really wants to do something good and prevent young children from getting asthma,” says Matt.
“The national data are skewed,” he added. “The pollution monitors are usually hung upside down on lampposts, much higher, to prevent vandalism.
“But this gives a completely different, defective result.
“We now have about 40 to 45 hours of data showing that the pollution levels are about two-thirds higher closer to the ground.”
Matt said the idea of setting up an air pollution monitor on Baggy came about after he and Tom had gone out together on Sunday afternoon.
“We were going to do some monitoring and I said, why don’t we take Baggy with us? We put a pollution monitor around her collar and let her check the pollution levels lower. It just happened by chance.”
The dog owner explained that he is “very proud” of his son and how passionate he has become about the environment and helping children with asthma.
“When he gets an idea, he keeps his head down and goes on.” As for Baggy, Matt added that she is “like any other dog” and “we are all really proud of her.”
