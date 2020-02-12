Dog accidentally starts house fire, house saved by “intelligent” smoke alarm

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – Work smoke detectors save lives and “smart alarms” can save your home even when you’re not around, as Roanoke County Fire and Rescue proves during a Wednesday morning call.

Roanoke County Fire Department reports that units were dispatched to a house fire on Sullivan Lane in Read Mountain on Wednesday, February 12, at 10:15 a.m. The person who called the fire was reportedly receiving notifications from their Google Nest smoke detectors There was smoke in the house while the dog was alone at home.

The department reports that the first crews on site heard a clear alarm and noticed light smoke in the house. According to firefighters, the investigation found that the dog jumped up and turned on the gas stove, which partially blocked a knife block holder for butchers.

“A smoke detector with intelligent technology helped save a house and a dog this morning !!” Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tweeted Wednesday morning. “Working smoke detectors save lives, and intelligent technology improves this protection!”

An intelligent smoke detector connects the warning system to the Internet and your smartphone. Several consumer sites report that the price of this innovative detector can range from $ 60 to $ 180.

Regardless of a standard smoke detector or an intelligent smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a properly installed system is key.

Here are some tips from the association to increase the likelihood that your system will work in the event of a fire:

Replace smoke detectors every ten years.

Keep a smoke alarm at least ten feet away from the oven to avoid false alarms.

Test all smoke detectors at least once a month by pressing the button to make sure the alarm works.

Install smoke detectors in every bedroom and outside each separate sleeping area. and

If you have hearing loss or are deaf, look for special alarms with flashing lights and bed shakers.

The Red Cross offers free smoke detectors and installations. To find out if your local Red Cross is participating in this program, call (540) 987-6355 or contact your local fire department.

