Does this sailing yacht guest really need another Tequila?

Will this fiancee charter guest reach the aisle?

“Madison! Margarita people! “He calls from the deck of Parsifal III and addresses second and third stewards Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler in this clip of Monday’s new undercover yacht. The guest, Vent, asks ‘a few more margaritas’ for himself and his fiancé, with whom he plans to tie up later that same day.

“This is really strong,” she notes when the cocktails are served, quickly separating her relatively less lucid fiancé to try wedding emblems with a stylist in the booth. In the meantime, the future groom finds his way back to the bar.

“Do you want another Margarita?” Madison cautiously asks, to which he replies: “Total. I also have a tequila.”

But before the crew members can make his order, their guest takes a bottle and swallows a few gulps from there.

“On a scale of 1 to blackout, Guy is already a drunk white bitch on the floor of a bathroom,” Madison tells the confessional camera of Sailing Yacht.

And while Guy is semi-incomprehensible committed to “not drinking, actually” because he “marries today”, his abstinence does not last long.

“I was going to give him placebo cocktails,” Georgia sighs when the guest – now dancing with built-in finger gun gestures, focused on himself – starts asking again for margaritas. “But it’s too late for that now.”

