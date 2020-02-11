Does the sugar trade change anything for the Bruins?

The chips fell on the first big trade of the month and we have to wonder if that will change anything for the Boston Bruins?

To be honest, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t shake a lot of feathers with the addition of a replacement goalkeeper and a sturdy winger in the league. The addition of Jason Zucker by the Pittsburgh Penguins has been proven. From this deal, we can draw some conclusions on which market the Boston Bruins will operate in.

In Jason Zucker, the Pittsburgh Penguins added a top 6 striker with 14 goals and 15 assists for the Minnesota Wild this season. More importantly, he’s 28 years old and has three years left in his contract. The cost is $ 5.5 million per season. Zucker’s best NHL season was two years ago when he scored 33 goals and added 31 assists.

Alex Galchenyuk took the other path, signing an expiring $ 4.9 million deal. The versatile striker joins his fourth NHL club at the age of 25. His best season was in the 2015/16 season when he scored 30 goals and 26 assists for the Montreal Canadiens.

Together with Galchenyuk, it was the penguins’ first draft and 19-year-old defender Calen Addison, who currently has 40 points in 36 games with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes.

What does all this mean for the Boston Bruins?

Simply put, it sets the market for long-term players. For example, if the Boston Bruins go for a trade in Ondrej Kase, the Anaheim Ducks will be able to command a bit more, provided he has the extra year over this season.

It is also far from guaranteed that the cost of acquiring Chris Kreider, if sought, will be the Bruins’ first choice. Given that the penguins have given up both a strong perspective and a top six player (on his day) and their first choice, the market is set very high.

Chris Kreider has better scores compared to the previous year and offers both sugar and galchenyuk something different in terms of physicality. Given that we are getting closer to the play-offs, the New York Rangers will absolutely continue our first round as they know, like Bill Guerin in Minnesota, that they are dealing with a strong position.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

The next question is whether the Boston Bruins should be willing to accept such high prices.

Given that our form has brought us this far this season, no less than the top of the NHL, one has to wonder if adding a player at the expense of future assets really changes the results at the end of the year so much.

As brave as Jim Rutherford is in Pittsburgh; I don’t think Don Sweeney should be looking for him. Phil Kessel worked with the penguins for a while and they were lucky enough to hand him over for an asset that eventually turned into sugar. However, they continue to burden their future with mortgages.

It is better to leave the brochure cabinets at least a little full than to run them naked in the hope of instant fame. Just ask the Columbus Blue Jackets how it ended last year!

Next: Karson Kuhlman shouldn’t be in the AHL again

This deal has an absolute impact on the Boston Bruins, but also on all other teams in the league.