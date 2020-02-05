Rashami Desai has been creating a lot of noise since entering Bigg Boss 13, that also not only for the program, but also for reasons that are really personal. Beauty was in love with former contestant Arhaan Khan and the duo was ready to take their relationship to the next stage until Salman Khan revealed that Khan was already married to a child.

There have also been rumors that Arhaan had long been living with Rashami Desai’s money, and even had possession of his house. The latest reports suggest that his mother, as well as other family members, are also staying at home, but actress Dil Se Dil Tak’s family has sent a legal notice.

Bigg Boss 13: Does Rashami Desai’s family send a legal notice to Arhaan Khan? This is what went wrong

In a recent episode of “Somvaar Ka Vaar,” Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen revealing everything to Rashami Desai saying that a legal notice had been sent to Arhaan Khan’s mother and sister. In addition, according to another report, Devoleena said that the members of the society have also sent a legal notice since the information of the relatives of Arhaan Khan living in his residence was aired.

Meanwhile, the actress during a press conference clarified that she has nothing to do with Arhaan Khan and that she does not see a future with him.

On the other hand, Arhaan has introduced himself and claimed that the actress knew everything about her married life.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan said: “Rashami knew about my marriage before entering the house. However, she did not know about the child. I would have told him at the right time.

He also said he has been projected as a villain on the show.

“They have projected me as a villain and it is humiliating. I am sure that their actions or silence could be the result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel that many things related to our relationship, which put me on the bench, could have been avoided if Rashami had spoken, ”added Arhaan Khan.

