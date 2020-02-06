Does Polarizing Pitch BJP help in Delhi? Vote from the ground during an Amit Shah Rally

The lightest place for BJP in some recently released polls about the Delhi elections is in East Delhi. This is why almost all BJP heavyweights have extensively campaigned in “Jamuna Paar”, the other side of the Yamuna River, with enthusiasm.

Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and various trade union ministers have held public meetings in different parts of East Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned here.

On Wednesday, trade union minister Amit Shah also held a meeting here in the constituency of Kondli. He spent most of his time on two topics: the protests against CAA and NRC and the announcement of the confidence of Ram Mandir that had been made earlier in the day by Prime Minister Modi. He ended his speech with the same polarizing speech that he had given four days ago in Babarpur.

Except this time, Amit Shah had the audience complete his slogan. “Kamal ke nisaan par button dabaana year, magar itne gusse se dabaana ki button kondli mein dabe aur current … (Press the button next to the lotus symbol, but with such anger that while you press the button in Kondli , the current … )”

“Shaheen Bagh mein low (is felt in Shaheen Bagh),” the audience cheered.

An English-speaking BJP supporter who had come to listen to the Minister of the Interior said that the controversy and protests about CAA-NRC had decided his vote.

“We have seen what Congress has done, right? It is not about Hindu Muslims. The people protesting against this do not understand what they are protesting. Why will they be in detention centers? Those things are for illegal immigrants. The government brings Hindus and Sikhs from other countries, “said Mrityunjay Awasthi, who works in an MNC.

When asked if the CAA-NRC problem was sufficient to decide how his vote was cast on February 8, he said, “That shouldn’t be. Jobs, education, and health care should ideally decide our vote.”

But was that the case with him? “Of course not. Although I think AAP has done a good job, but I think BJP has taken a strong position on national positions and this has decided my vote.”

Not everyone felt the same. Harish Bhatt, a chief priest in a temple in Chhattarpur, says the BJP should not raise national issues. Since these are local elections, BJP must talk about issues that affect people locally.

“If you are talking about national issues, tell me why Nirav Modi was able to collect crores and then flee? You wanted to talk about the regularization of unauthorized colonies, why not finish the job first and talk even in regularization, there are so many conditions that it is impossible to fulfill them, and as far as Shaheen Bagh is concerned, they think people are crazy? Do they think people don’t understand why they are doing this Hindu-Muslim policy just before the elections? ” he asked.

He added that if BJP was against freebies, why did it offer scooters to students? He said that promises such as distributing wheat flour for Rs 2 per kilo were incredible. “When the cost of grounding wheat is Rs 4 / kilo, how will BJP offer flour for Rs 2 / kilo?”

A tobacco vendor who was close to where the rally was being held said that although the problems of roads and schools and temples seemed to be in the heads of voters, anything could happen within a day or two with BJP’s attempts to polarize voters .

“Today is a very auspicious day. It is Ekadashi. Today, Modiji has announced the confidence that a large Aries temple will build. The road for the construction of the Aries temple is now paved. Do you want an Aries temple there? Yes. or no “?” Shah asked the audience that responded with a resounding yes.

AAP and BJP are the two main opponents in this reserved constituency. While Manoj Kumar, AAP’s incumbent MLA here, a ticket was refused and has since become a member of BJP against his former party, Rajkumar Dhillon, the BJP candidate, has little presence in the constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal’s road show two days earlier, a few miles away, is said to have gathered a huge crowd, compared to the crowds that were seen in BJP road shows and rallies. This time Congress has a gymnast Amrish Singh Gautam, who left the party to move to BJP but returned to Congress after the ticket was refused by the BJP.

