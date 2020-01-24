Does Phil Mitchell leave EastEnders?

Things don’t look good for Phil (Image: BBC)

Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) revenge plan goes very well in EastEnders, as he has arrested Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben (Max Bowden) for their part in the possible murder of Keanu (Danny Walters).

Both men still think that the murder really took place and, like the police, they are not wiser about the fact that Keanu is really alive and well.

We still don’t know what Phil’s fate will be in the Plaza, but with his recent arrest, things don’t look good for the tough man …

Does Phil leave EastEnders?

Phil is leaving Walford and running away from the police with Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) and Louise (Tilly Keeper).

We can reveal that Phil will finally return to EastEnders, however, Louise and Lisa will leave the Plaza in the foreseeable future, with the departure of actor Tilly confirmed in December and Lucy confirming that his last period as Lisa was temporary.

Louise Mitchell has struggled to deal with the fact that she played a vital role in the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), or so he believes.

Louise was heartbroken and furious when she discovered that her fiance Keanu was the father of Sharon’s baby. In typical Mitchell style, she conspired with Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil (Steve McFadden) to seek murderous revenge against his man.

Although Keanu is alive, Louise still thinks he is dead and has had difficulty accepting his part in the revenge plot. Then Mama Lisa took action and prepared a plan for her and her daughter to leave Portugal.

With Phil’s part in the plot now known to the police, he goes with Lisa and Louise running away from the police.

Ben was destined to run, too, but he changed his mind at 11 am to stay with his daughter Lexi and her boyfriend Callum (Tony Clay).

There you have it: love is not dead after all. But how will Ballum do against the criminal justice system?

EastEnders is next Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

