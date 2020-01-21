Does NeNe Leakes quit the real housewives of Atlanta (again)?

is New leaks give up her peach … again?!

The best friend of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Wendy Williams has made some surprising statements about the future of NeNe on the hit Bravo reality show on Tuesday during the recording of The Wendy Williams Show.

While interviewing the Real Housewives superfan Jerry O’Connell, Wendy revealed: “Here is the phone call I received. I took a break between commercials, my office is behind the set there. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts , ‘I stop.’ 9:08 this morning. I’m surprised I got it because I don’t have service at my office, but I have it. “

Wendy added: “I have to say something, but I am not going to say much. I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She carries the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. “

Wendy confirmed that NeNe’s private struggle has nothing to do with her husband Gregg leaks‘health (Gregg has been cancer-free since last year). She also said that the sons of NeNe are ‘fine’.

“I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it: you need this platform to explain it to another part of your life,” Wendy said. “Forget hairpieces and argue with that broad one – you have that secret, and that secret will melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her, Jerrry.”

A representative for NeNe tells E! News that the 52-year-old reality has experienced something but that RHOA has not officially left. “It was a particularly difficult few weeks for Nene, and she was working towards her friend in private correspondence,” the representative said in a statement. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has seen a lot of drama between NeNe and Kenya Moore and a recently released trailer gives even more conflicts between them during their upcoming trip to Greece.

RHOA is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

