Does Kunaal Roy Kapur join the star cast of Prabhas and the romantic drama of Pooja Hegde?

The next period drama by the filmmaker Radha Krishna, provisionally titled Jaan with the star of Baahubali, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde at the head, has been in the headlines for the past few months. It was only last month when the Saaho star turned to his Instagram account to announce that he was resuming the shooting of Jaan, which only aroused the curiosity among his fans and moviegoers for the period drama.

The actor who had filmed for the initial parts of the direction of Radha Krishna in 2018, following his busy schedule for Saaho, then had to leave filming for the romantic drama of the time.

Jaan: Does Kunaal Roy Kapur join the star cast of Prabhas and the romantic drama of the Pooja Hegde period?

According to a deccanchronicle.com report, the creators have cornered Bollywood actor Kunaal Roy Kapur for a key role in the protagonist of Prabhas. The Bollywood actor is known for his act in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Delhi Belly, Azhar, along with other films.

Reportedly, in Jaan one can see Prabhas in a double role as father and son, and the beautiful Pooja Hegde as a school teacher. However, nothing has yet been confirmed, since the creators and actors have not yet officially confirmed the same.

Jaan is jointly funded by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The protagonist of Prabhas-Pooja will be trilingual, as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The film is expected to be released in the last part of 2020.

