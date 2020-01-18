Does Don Sweeney have anything up his sleeve?

The Boston Bruins did without David Backes on Friday. Could this mean an acquisition is in sight?

The Boston Bruins have had a busy week with roster movements. While some were the result of injuries, others were more performance-oriented.

The main steps concerned Brett Ritchie and David Backes. The Bruins gave Ritchie permission earlier this week and Backes on Friday.

The Ritchie train wasn’t surprising given its game this year. With just six points in 27 games, he hasn’t shown enough offensive for a pitch. In addition, despite its size, Ritchie had no physical impact on the games.

Boston reminded Karson Kuhlman of taking Ritchie’s position, and he immediately struck the penguins with two assists on Thursday. He looks better than Ritchie.

Choosing Backes was a bit of a surprise, but this was really the only option for Boston. In 16 games this year, Backes had only three points and averaged just over eight minutes a night. He’s struggling to keep up with the pace of today’s game, and with his concussion story, he can’t be the physical presence he used to be.

Given Backes’ $ 6 million cap success next season, a trade has always been unlikely. Boston therefore had to forego some cap relief before the close of trading. Once he approves the exemptions, Boston will save $ 1 million on the cap.

Shall we read up on Boston missing Ritchie and Backes this week? Could it all mean that there is a trade on the horizon?

It’s clear that GM Don Sweeney’s wheels are on the close for acquisitions. It is not a question of whether; It is a matter of time.

The most obvious step for a winger is the top six. We learned a week ago that the Bruins could have a deal with the Kings for Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli is a decent piece that can slide into this open right corner.

Another option is Chris Kreider, which the Rangers could offer as the number one in the retail market. Kreider has more chances than Toffoli, but he’s a left wing that costs more in every trade.

Toffoli and Kreider are just two names on the market, but there are others. Maybe Sweeney is trying to recreate last season’s Charlie Coyle train and get Kyle Palmeiri from the Devils. Like Coyle last year, Palmeiri is another option that will be completed by the next season.

In any case, the Sweeney must top the Boston list before the trading deadline. The Ritchie and Backes moves are just a start, but they pave the way for someone new. This team is a clear competitor, but with a swipe forward, the Bruins could become favorites.