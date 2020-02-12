“Does Congress have the task of defeating BJP to States Parties?” Chidambaram’s Tweet Irks colleague

Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee wondered why the former finance minister was “glorious” about the AAP’s victory, “rather than worrying about nonsense.”

Senior congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI file)

New Delhi: Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee has questioned her party celebrating the Aam Aadmi party’s historic victory in the election rather than focusing on its own humiliating defeat.

Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, referred to a social media post by veteran leader P Chidambaram and wondered if the party had “outsourced” the task of defeating the BJP to smaller parties.

“With all due respect, sir, just want to know – does Congress have the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, why should we care about the AAP victory instead of worrying about nonsense? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCS) might as well close the store,’ Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Shortly after AAP’s victory, Chidambaram, who was also the former Finance Minister of the country, tweeted: “AAP won, lost bluff and bluster. The people of Delhi, who come from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I greet the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022. ”

This is the second time in a row that the congress is going blank in the 70-member meeting. In 2015, the party also won no seat. On the other hand, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, retained power in the national capital with 62 seats, while the BJP won in eight.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.