Documentary film about the Space Ghost actor, which was recorded in 2 film festivals

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A short documentary by a Florida Southern College professor about voice actor and artist George Lowe was recorded at two film festivals.

Lowe is best known as the voice of Space Ghost on the Space Ghost from coast to coast Cartoon talk show. The Space Ghost character interviewed real celebrities in an unconventional talk show. The show ran for over a decade and started on the Cartoon Network.

Lowe now lives in Lakeland and Professor William Allen came up with the idea of ​​a documentary about Lowe after speaking in a communication course.

“I think the first time I had it in the classroom was the most unique experience ever,” said Allen. “And then I knew I could tell a story. I’ve been in a classroom for 15 years and that was the most unique thing ever.”

Lowe filmed Allen for several years. This included Lowe’s signing part of his living at comic conventions. There were also personal moments at Lowe’s where he showed his extensive art collection and his own work of art, which was shown in museums.

Throughout most of the film, Lowe is seen joking at his own expense and having a fun time.

However, the last part of the documentary focuses mainly on Lowe’s grief after his mother’s death.

“There are things that trigger you,” Lowe said, accompanying his dog in a scene. “Then you come alone and see advertising or something, then you just start sobbing.”

The documentary Ghost Galaxies is shown at the Oregon Short Film Festival this and next month in Gasparilla International Film Festival.