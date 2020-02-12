Doctors in the Chinese Virus Epicenter overworked and unprotected

Beijing: Doctors at the forefront of the new coronavirus epidemic in China face a daunting task: treat an ever-growing number of infected patients and run the risk of becoming infected by a drastic shortage of masks and other protective equipment.

Tired and understaffed, medical staff have had to handle thousands of new cases a week in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak that first occurred late last year.

Many doctors have had to see patients without the right masks or protective suits, resorting to reusing the same equipment if they had to be replaced regularly.

Some have even worn diapers to prevent them from turning off the equipment and ensuring that they last longer, according to a health official.

A doctor at a community clinic in Wuhan said he and at least 16 other colleagues were showing symptoms similar to the new virus, including lung infections and coughing.

“As doctors, we don’t want to work while we’re a source of infection,” he told AFP, asking for anonymity for fear of retaliation.

But “at the moment there is nobody to replace you,” the doctor explained, adding that all medical staff without a fever are expected to work.

“What would happen if nobody worked at the front?” About 44 percent of the 42,600 nationwide cases – and the majority of more than 1,100 deaths – have been in Wuhan, home to a wildlife market where the virus was thought to have originated before it spread to humans.

The risks faced by medical personnel were emphasized on Friday after Li Wenliang, a whistleblower physician in Wuhan, more than a month after he first raised the alarm about a new SARS-like virus in the city, collapsed for the disease.

His death unleashed an outpouring of grief and anger on Chinese social media, with 10 academics in Wuhan spreading an open letter calling for political reform and freedom of expression.

The deputy mayor of Wuhan said the city was confronted on Friday with a daily shortage of 56,000 N95 masks and 41,000 protective suits.

Medical staff in protective suits will “wear diapers, reduce how much water they drink and reduce how often they use the bathroom,” said Jiao Yahui, a senior official at the National Health Commission of China.

Some of them will wear the same protective suit for six or even nine hours, while they should not be worn in a quarantined ward for more than four hours, she said last week.

“Of course we do not advocate this method, but medical staff really has no alternative,” she admitted.

The Chinese government has responded by mobilizing the entire country to increase the production of masks and suits.

As of Monday, three-quarters of mask and suit producers had resumed work after an extended New Year’s holiday, said Cong Liang, official at China’s top economic planner.

China has also imported over 300 million masks and around 3.9 million protective clothing items since January 24, an official said last week.

The Red Cross Association of China has also received more than 900 million yuan ($ 129 million) in donations to help with epidemics – although it has conducted research into the lack of transparency and efficiency.

“Even if we receive more masks, the number of patients increases even faster,” said a doctor at a large hospital in Wuhan, who asked for anonymity because she was not authorized to talk to the media.

Every doctor or nurse uses two to four masks every day, she explained.

“The consumption of masks in the hospital is huge,” she emphasized. “They have a permanent lack of masks.”

Doctors are also forced to put on improvised hazmat suits that do not provide adequate protection against the virus, said Xu Yuan, a 34-year-old in the US who donated $ 5,000 in protective gear to former classmates who work in Wuhan hospitals.

“As soon as he put it on, the suit broke because it was too small for him,” she said, describing a friend in Wuhan – who was also forced to wear the same hazmat suit for five days.

“He disinfects it every day after use,” she told AFP.

“He said it might be useless, but it’s still better than nothing.”

Dealing with the daily flood of new cases also requires a different kind of toll, said the doctor at the large Wuhan hospital, whose colleagues treat confirmed cases of virus patients.

“They are exhausted,” she told AFP. For example, one of her colleagues works in a clinic that receives 400 patients within eight hours.

Many are dealing with patients “who die very quickly and who have not been able to save,” she said.

“They are under a lot of pressure,” the doctor said, adding that her hospital had set up psychological monitoring.

Many residents of Wuhan are also worried, the community clinic doctor said.

He and his colleagues are called by troubled community members, he said – some of whom are too scared to leave their homes.

“You can hear their calls for help, but your hands are tied,” the doctor said, describing families where patients are trapped at home without medical treatment. “There is nothing we can do.”

