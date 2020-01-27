When he was taken to a local nursing home, the doctors there did not treat him, and said that if he had really swallowed it, he would have already died by the time he was taken to the center.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:53 PM IST

Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews / anilakkus / Istock.com)



A 12-year-old boy had a new chance of life after doctors at the Kolkata state hospital removed a cap from his lungs, a senior doctor said on Friday.

The child’s condition is stable after the surgery that was performed on Thursday.

The boy, a resident of Garia on the southern periphery of Kolkata, was taken to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial or SSKM Hospital with persistent cough and cold problems, said Dr. Arunabha Sengupta, head of the ENT department at SSKM Hospital.

Suspecting that a foreign body could be inside his lungs, the doctor performed a CT scan that revealed the presence of a cap in his left lung.

The boy’s relatives said he had swallowed his hat in November.

When he was taken to a local nursing home, the doctors there did not treat him, saying that if he had really swallowed it, they would have died by the time he was taken to the center, they said.

From that moment, the child suffered from cough and cold.

“After the CT scan revealed that the pen cap was inside your left lung, a bronchoscopy was performed on Thursday and it was removed. It is stable and out of danger,” said Dr. Sengupta.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.