Doctor who tried to warn civilians about Coronavirus Dies from Coronavirus

Image: Getty

Li Wenliang, the 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, who tried to alert Chinese citizens to the corona virus months ago, died of the disease late Friday night. Last December, Li was arrested by police in China for “rumor murder” after the message he shared with his alumni group at the medical school about the threat of a new “SARS-like virus” began to find its way through social media.

After he was released, Li returned to his job and started coughing a little over a week later and checked himself at the hospital. Three weeks later, on February 1, he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Even during his last days in the intensive care unit at Wuhan Central Hospital, Li continued to post messages on social media.

“I have seen the support and encouragement that so many people have given me online,” he wrote on Weibo, the Chinese messaging app. “It makes me feel a little more relaxed in my heart.”

According to CNN, there are 28,275 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide from Thursday, with more than 28,000 of those cases in China. The virus led to 565 deaths, all but three in China (the others in the Philippines and Hong Kong).

It is understandable to worry. Intelligent even. When a flu-like virus spreads so quickly, it can be a source of alarm for even the most hygienic mind of ours. But Americans have been repeatedly warned that there is no need for broad panic – let’s say the kind of panic some use to apologize for wild racist or xenophobic behavior. However, Americans rarely seem to listen to reason (look at our political system), which helps to explain the abundance of celebrities and public figures who publicly raise concerns about catching the corona virus itself. In no way can those comments contribute to this unnecessary panic, or even cause people to act in a dangerous or violent way towards marginalized people for fear of contracting this disease! Not irresponsible at all.

What can you do to keep yourself healthy in this time of fear? To answer that, I always want to quote Jezebel’s brilliant Megan Reynolds: get a damn flu shot.

.