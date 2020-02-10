Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston talks about the fight against anorexia and mental health

Christopher Eccleston started in a candid new interview about his struggle with anorexia and mental health.

The former Doctor Who actor, who spent his 52nd birthday in a psychiatric ward after a mental disorder, has spoken about his lifelong problems with food and recovery.

With the aspirations to look like his acting heroes, such as Daniel Day-Lewis, the Salespian-born thespian admitted that he had hidden his disordered food from an early age for his family.

Anorexia, he said, is “like you’re in hell.”

Eccleston recognized the pervasive power of the disease and said it struck him every day.

“Every minute. All you think about is food – the consumption of, the rejection of. You don’t think of anything else,” he told the Guardian.

1/16 Stormzy

Stormzy told Channel 4 that in 2017 he hoped to help others by opening his depression. “I think it would help if they saw that I was going through it,” said the BRIT-awarded musician. “For a long time I thought soldiers wouldn’t go through that. Do you know? Like, strong people in life, the bravest, the bravest, they don’t go through that, they just go on … and that’s not the case. “

Rex functions

2/16 Robert Pattinson

Dusk Robert Pattinson said The Telegraph he struggled with depression for a while. “I had a little trouble at the beginning because my life was really contracting and I couldn’t do many things I could do in the past.” He advised aspiring Hollywood actors to “take care of your mental health”. “If you become as famous as I am, your personal growth will suddenly stop.”

Rex functions

3/16 Michael Phelps

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, experienced periods of depression and suicidal feelings. He told Today in 2018: “After years and years of just pushing every negative, bad feeling to the point I mean, I didn’t even feel it anymore … and for me it sent me a really spiral staircase quickly and like I already said, I found myself in a place where I no longer wanted to live. “

Rex functions

4/16 Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik told The Sunday Times Style magazine about suffering with an eating disorder and anxiety. “We are all human beings. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t think there must be a struggle with everything that is the truth,” said the former One Direction singer. “If you were a man, you used to be really masculine, but now expressing emotion is accepted and respected.”

Rex functions

5/16 Will Young

Singer Will Young has talked about his experience with suicidal thoughts. “There is a part of my brain that tells me that you are about to die, so you shut yourself off, freeze or run. All I can do is go to bed.” He said that without the help of his therapist he would probably have been successful in his suicide attempts. “I have so many mental thoughts in my head:” You’ll never sing again. “” That was a damn dance move. “They hate you.”

Rex functions

6/16 Professor Green

After his father had taken his own life in 2008, rapper Professor Green began to speak openly about his psychological problems and the pressure on men to be strong. “We need to think of a way in which men can talk to each other and figure out how to feel better,” he saidiNews. Although he is happy to “start conversations,” Green warns how a mental health spokesperson can be under high pressure. “It’s hard because sometimes you have a great day, then someone comes to you and tells you something absolutely horrible; I’m not a psychologist and it’s really hard.”

Rex functions

7/16 Donald Glover

American actor, comedian, writer and musician Donald Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino told Vice in 2013 he went through periods of depression after the end of his tour. “I was just super depressed. I mean, I was trying to commit suicide. I was really ruined after that because I had this girl that I thought was getting married and we were breaking up. I didn’t feel like I knew what I did. I didn’t meet my standard, I met other people’s standards, and I just said “I don’t understand.”

Rex functions

8/16 Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes told People magazine that talking about his psychological problems was the “scariest” thing he ever did. “I’m still having trouble with it, but just remember every day that everyone is experiencing a certain amount of anxiety or pressure; we are all in it together.” He told The sun in 2018: “All pain is temporary, and it’s about fear, and why it’s so hard for people who don’t understand.”

Rex functions

9/16 Jim Carrey

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey told iNews that he had struggled with depression all his life. “I don’t have depression right now. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to submerge and drown me.”

Rex functions

10/16 Pete Wentz

Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz has spoken openly about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and other psychological problems. He said it needed him to reach the breaking point before he asked for help. “My best advice is, above all, that there are other people who feel [suicidal] or have that feeling at the time,” he said. “Maybe your favorite actor, or a man in a band, or whoever, there are people who feel exactly the same and have endured it. I would say more than anything, you are not alone in it.”

Rex functions

11/16 Jon Hamm

“I struggled with chronic depression,” Crazy men Jon Hamm said The Guardian in 2010. “I did therapy and antidepressants for a short period, which helped me.” Hamm said that medication has changed his “brain chemistry” enough to get him out of bed. “I don’t want to sleep until four in the afternoon. I want to get up and do my mess and go to work,” he says.

Rex functions

12/16 Rob Delaney

Catastrophe actor and comedian Rob Delaney, who lost his son Henry to brain cancer in January 2018, said he had long struggled with depression and encouraged others in the same position to seek help. “Asking for help is strong because it leads directly to staying alive,” he says. “Not asking for help is a fear-based decision that can take a person and quickly lead you in a bad direction. It is no exaggeration to say that the path can end in death.”

Rex functions

13/16 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly spoken about mental health. On ITV is Lorraine Kelly he said: “Depression does not discriminate, and I thought that was an important part of the story if I started to share a little bit of my story about the past. Regardless of who you are or what you do for a living or where you come from , it makes no difference, we all go through it. If I could share a bit of it and if I could help someone, I am happy to do that. ”

Rex functions

14/16 Ryan Reynolds

“I am afraid, I have always been afraid,” the Deadpool actor told the New York Times in 2018. “Both in the airy ‘I’m worried about this sort of thing, and I’ve been in the depths of the dark end of the spectrum, which isn’t nice.” Reynolds said he had a period of partying to “disappear” somehow and would often suffer from anxiety-related insomnia.

Rex functions

15/16 Bruce Springsteen

Bruce “The Boss” told Springsteen squire magazine in 2018 that although he would not describe himself as mentally unwell, he “has come close enough” and uses medication to cope. “I use different medications that keep me at an even height; otherwise I can swing pretty dramatically and the wheels can come loose a bit.”

Rex functions

16/16 Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been a vocal supporter of mental health campaigns such as “Time To Talk.” He also spoke openly about his own problems after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He told The Telegraph: “I have probably been very close to a complete failure on countless occasions where all kinds of sadness and all kinds of lies and misconceptions and everything came to you from every angle.” Harry said it was “huge credit” to talk about your problems and being quiet only makes matters worse.

Rex functions

When publishing his partially autobiographical book, I Love the Bones of You, it was reported that the Shallow Grave star was experiencing a mental collapse so intense that Priory psychiatrist Justin Haslam described it as one of the most serious cases of clinical depression he had seen.

His situation was so bad that the 55-year-old admits to considering suicide.

“I could have imagined what people could call penetrating thoughts,” he said before acknowledging that his children and “cowardice” prevented him from continuing things.

The hospitalization of the actor followed the collapse of his relationship with his wife in early 2016.

He believes, however, that his slump has changed his life.

“It changed my view of myself and existence. I really felt that I was dying, “he said.

Eccleston was honest about the stigma that mental health still involves, especially for men.

“I am male and northern and have a worker background, so you were not meant to talk about your feelings,” he said.

“I still carry all the luggage about masculinity and toughness, and I was ashamed of my depression and eating disorder.”

Despite his experience, the actor declares that he has become “much easier” since he collapsed.

“I still don’t look at my performances,” he said, “because I can be very critical of my physical appearance, which I need to be very careful about – but I am easier for myself.”

If you, or someone you know, want more information about the help available to people suffering from eating disorders, Beat provides support. Beat is the largest charity in the UK that supports people with eating disorders through help lines, online support and information.

The Beat Adult Helpline is open to anyone over the age of 18. Parents, teachers or involved adults can call the adult helpline for free on 0808 801 0677 or email [email protected]

The Beat Youthline is also open to anyone under 18; 0808 801 0711. You can also call a special student line on 0808 801 0811.

.