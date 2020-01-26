Doctor Who reveals the first black doctor in surprise that could change everything

She is the doctor (Image: BBC)

The last episode of Doctor Who brought some serious surprises, but the biggest of all was to open new paths by presenting the black Doctor of the program.

Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker) was stunned after an encounter with a woman named Ruth, whose belief was Gloucester’s lifetime resident turned out to be false.

The character, played by Holby City star Jo Martin, was seen pressing a button “in case of emergency” when Judoon invaded his hometown in an attempt to help the Doctor.

It turns out that she was a regeneration never seen before by the Doctor, which should be impossible since no one remembers the other.

So which came first, thirteen or the rookie? And what does that mean for the show in the future?

Well, first of all, it is the first complete in the history of more than 50 years of the program, since a black actor had never been seen before in the role.

Thirteen was baffled by the arrival of this new version of themselves (Image: BBC)

In fact, until Jodie joined the program in 2017, the role was only played by white and male stars, and the evolution of the Doctor towards the female form attracted the debate.

It remains to be seen what will happen next for the pair when they discover how they both became (parallel universes, some memory erasure or something completely new).

However, it will be hellish work to find out.

What will the doctor do now? (Image: BBC)

The team behind the series has also not confirmed any plans for Jo to replace Jodie permanently, and Jodie herself has admitted that she signed up for another season.

But considering the ability of the program to have hidden us for so long for so long, are you about to remove the carpet in the form of Whittaker?

With only space for a Doctor, and the couple is already getting under the skin of the other in terms of working together, it seems that things could go very wrong.

More: Doctor Who



However, to be fair, considering the amount of old faces that come back to the Doctor’s life during this last episode, including the return of an old companion, as well as the rhino-type space police, The Judoon, will probably do him good. . to see the new

However, good luck for your time travel companions to discover who the hell is who and what is your connection to the Doctor.

Doctor Who continues next Sunday at 6pm on BBC One.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: John Barrowman talks about the shock Doctor Who return and the “gift” he hopes to give to the LGBT community

MORE: Doctor Who fans surprised with the reappearance of Captain Jack Harkness