Doctor Strange Writer & Scott Derrickson Never Started Medal Sequel

Co-writer Doctor Strange C. Robert Cargill has revealed that he and director Scott Derrickson never started writing the sequel.

Doctor Strange has been in the news a lot lately, in adversity and adversity. First director Scott Derrickson left the film due to creative differences with Marvel. Then it was discovered that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi was talking to direct the upcoming film with Loki writer Michael Waldron to help with the script. But apparently everything they make is completely original, because Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill never started working on the first draft of a script.

Cargill has collaborated with Scott Derrickson in the past and has collaborated with the director on the horror film Sinister and Doctor Strange. Cargill left with Scott Derrickson from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In response to all the news roaming about Doctor Strange’s sequel, Cargill decided to clear the air about what he and Scott Derrickson had written so far:

As it is becoming increasingly common in news stories, it is worth noting that Scott and I have never had the opportunity to write a concept of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so what they are working with now is not a derivative of our work.

I am of course very excited to see where they will take Stephen.

Details about Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although there is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first real trip to the horror genre. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a script written by Jade Bartlett and will play the lead role in Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch at the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled for release in theaters on May 7, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Doctor Strange and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

