‘Doctor Strange 2’ by Benedict Cumberbatch adds ‘Loki’ writer as a writer

Loki writer Michael Waldron has joined the writing team of Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange has been in the news a lot lately for various reasons. The original director of the Benedict Cumberbatch movie, Scott Derrickson, left because of creative difference and it was recently discovered that Sam Rami is in conversation to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. But now the Doctor Strange film is adding one of Loki’s scribes to the writing team.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Loki writer Michael Waldron joins Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel reportedly did not comment on the addition of the Loki writer. The upcoming Loki series would follow the God of Mischief as he travels through time and becomes embroiled in important historical events. The upcoming Loki series is said to be in line with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so this new addition can be in line with that.

Details about Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although there is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first real trip to the horror genre. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a script written by Jade Bartlett and will play the lead role in Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled for release in theaters on May 7, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Sam Rami, Doctor Strange and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

