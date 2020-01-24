Doctor P debuts 2020 with a HUGE explosion, dropping his new single “Smoke & Flames” with Virus Syndicate, as well as revealing his new album and the sequel to one of the best EP of 2012, Animal Vegetable Mineral Pt. 2.

It’s hard to think of a lead that Virus Syndicate doesn’t absolutely kill on vox, and the same goes here. It’s the first time the two artists have collaborated, surprisingly, and it’s a perfect fit. With Doc P’s iconic bass style and the Syndicate’s unique vocal style, the match is made in paradise.

Better yet, it’s the first single from his next album. In 2012, Animal Mineral Vegetable Pt. 1 was unleashed on the world by offering fans four titles that helped change the landscape of bass music. Now that 8 years later, we get Part 2 as a complete album, including the colossal singles released in 2019, as well as new radiators. Keep it locked for “Smoke & Flames”, now, and Animal Vegetable Mineral Pt. 2 album in March 2020.

Check out “Smoke & Flames” below!

