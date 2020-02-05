Doctor concludes the marriage in 10 minutes, rushes to the hospital to treat patients with Coronavirus

Emergency in healthcare is at its peak in China, where coronavirus has claimed 563 lives and infected 28,018. One of the youngest victims of cornovirus is a baby born on 2 February. The baby born in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the corona virus in China, was diagnosed with the disease only 30 hours after birth.

In the midst of this, a doctor in China gave priority to his duty to treat coronavirus patients and gave up his marriage celebrations.

According to a report in China Times, a couple in Heze, Shandong quickly ended their wedding rituals within 10 minutes in the morning of January 30, after which the groom hurried to the hospital to treat coronavirus patients who flooded several hospitals in China.

The couple decided to continue with the wedding as planned before the outbreak. The wedding had only five attendees, including the groom, Li Zhiqiang, the bride Yu Hongyan and their parents. No family or friends were invited to the wedding.

According to the report, Li Zhiqiang works as an obstetrician clinician at the Second Hospital of the University of Shandong.

After his super short wedding, Li Zhiqiang did not wait for lunch with his newlywed wife and chose to hurry to the hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus crisis.

His bride, Yu Hongyan, agreed that he would keep the wedding simple. Photos of the newlywed couple were shared on social media where they both posed with masks on their faces.

Coronavirus is not only limited in China, but has spread to more than 20 countries, including India, Russia, Great Britain and the US. In India, three cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala.

The Indian government has issued a statement stating that all visas issued to Chinese passport holders worldwide, including regular (sticker) and e-visas issued before 5 February, have been suspended with immediate effect.

