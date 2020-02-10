Doc Rivers on Clipper’s win over Cavs: “I thought we were awake today.”

Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers recovered from a major loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves by rolling over the Cleveland Cavaliers (133-92). It was the worst home defeat for the Cavs in history.

“I thought defensively that we were awake today. If our team stops and we push the ball up on the ground with all the points scored, we will score points, ”said Doc Rivers, head coach of Clippers, after the game.

The impressive blowout victory was achieved without Kawhi Leonard. Lou Williams (25), Paul George (22) and Montrezl Harrell (19) led the winners in the classification.

New signings Andre Drummond (19) and Kevin Porter Jr. (17) were the goalscorers for Cleveland.

