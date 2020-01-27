Doc Rivers emotionally reflects Kobe Bryant's life

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sport

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has been through a lot in his career in the NBA. The news of Kobe Bryant’s heartbreaking death on Sunday left Rivers devastated and more emotional than ever when he responded to the news of Kobe’s death.

When Rivers spoke to reporters in Los Angeles, he was unable to speak for a few moments because he was overwhelmed with grief. As he spoke about Bryant’s influence on the game and how much he meant to him, more tears and pain came from his voice.

Rivers faced Bryant early in his career. When Rivers switched to coaching, he got even more opportunities to train against one of the NBA’s biggest rivals and unstoppable players in the game’s history.

The two had gotten even closer since Bryant’s retirement from Rivers, who now works in Los Angeles. Rivers also shared how he saw the special impact of Bryant’s life and tragic death on the young players in the Clippers’ dressing room.

The entire NBA world is grieving and struggling with a sudden pain that lasts for a while. Bryant’s influence on the game and countless lives will never be forgotten.

As Rivers’ emotions showed, NBA players and coaches will play with a heavy heart in the coming days and weeks.