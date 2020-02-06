Do you want a Sony Soundbar for your TV? You can now get one for less than Rs 15,000

The latest Sony soundbar, the Sony HT-S20R, was launched in India at R.999.

The latest Sony soundbar, the Sony HT-S20R, was launched in India at R.999.

Sony India launched its entry-level soundbar HT-S20R on Wednesday with Dolby Audio for Rs 14,999. The device will be available from 7 February. According to the company, the soundbar is specially designed and tuned for India to combine dramatic, high-quality sound with an exceptional power of 400 W based on engineering research and consumer feedback for a country-specific model.

“The HT-S20R delivers 400 W of output power with 160 mm subwoofer driver unit to create a theater-like immersive audio experience,” the company said in a statement. Setting up the HT-S20R is very easy and can be done in seconds. The users must connect it, place the external subwoofer, connect the rear speakers and they are ready for use. In addition to movies and TV, you can also easily play music via the HT-S20R, the company added.

India seems to have an interesting market for affordable sound bars. With large screen, high resolution televisions becoming mainstream thanks to Xiaomi, the urban, metropolitan population of India is increasingly looking at lifestyle products and gadgets such as sound bars to spice up their home entertainment arsenal. Although soundbars from Sony have always been considered premium, the last trip with the S20R can be quite interesting in terms of market dynamics.

In the future it will be interesting to see if Sony manages to persuade people to give up Rs 15,000 for a soundbar. Although Sony guarantees the benefit of multiple products merged into one with the soundbar, the price point still remains a premium in India, while it is still lower than Sony’s previous access point for premium home audio equipment in India.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.