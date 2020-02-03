Do you want a Realme Smart TV? It can launch as soon as MWC 2020

Realme is working on its own smart TV and the same can be launched from the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The brand is proactively trying to acquire brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi and is doing so in an effort to expand its product portfolio to include portable devices, audio equipment and even televisions. With Xiaomi gaining popularity with its Mi TVs and OnePlus also making a lot of noise with its own televisions, a Realme TV will be an interesting proposition, especially in value-driven markets such as India.

In response to a question from fans about the Realme Smart TV on Twitter, Francis Wang, CMO of Realme Mobiles, replied that interested users, fans and industry viewers will soon see a market announcement about the product. When another user posted whether there was a possibility that Realme also made laptops, Wang replied by saying that if the TV goes well, “laptop is something worth trying.” This would certainly be interesting, as his biggest rival, Xiaomi, also has a thriving laptop range under the Mi Notebook and Redmibook portfolios and is expected to unveil its first Redmibook in India in the coming weeks.

You are going to hear something exciting about TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian

– Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) 1 February 2020

Regarding smartwatch and fitness bands, as requested by a third user, Wang replied: “That comes even faster”. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, had already confirmed that they will soon be launching a fitness band during the launch of the Realme 5i. Realme is expected to experience competition from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and OnePlus, all of which are now notable names in the Indian TV room.

