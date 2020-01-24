The Democrats’ opening arguments are over. They closed their case against President Donald Trump saying he should be removed from office for upsetting the constitutional balance of power and upsetting the world order.

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff, the former federal prosecutor who presided over everyone in the House investigation of Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine, closed the Democrats’ arguments by trying to dispel some of this that Trump’s supporters will say in their rebuttal. The Californian Democrat has mainly focused on the idea that Republicans, whatever their personal feelings towards the President, should realize that he will travel to the country several times.

“It doesn’t matter if you like it. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like it,” said Schiff. “What matters is whether it poses a danger to the country because it None of us can trust, on the basis of his balance sheet, that he will not start again, because he tells us every day that he will.

Hinder Congress

Most of today’s arguments have focused on the second impeachment article, which claims that Trump obstructed Congress.

Democrats argue that in the American system no one should be above the law. But Trump’s justice ministry says he can’t be charged, which is at least one of the reasons the Mueller report did not recommend charging him in the Russia investigation. who consumed the first half of Trump’s presidency before ending last year.

Trump’s fateful phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came on July 25, the day after Robert Mueller’s last testimony on his investigation. Democrats described White House efforts to crush investigation into Trump’s efforts to block taxpayer-funded, congressional-approved aid to Ukraine, and unprecedented lack of cooperation between branches of government as they tried to find out what had happened.

Reverse the balance of power

Trump took office with Republicans holding both houses of Congress. He refuses to cooperate with the Democrats now that they control the House of Representatives. This only makes him responsible before the Supreme Court and the Electoral College, which gives more power to the less populated states where he derives his power. It is not the system of checks and balances envisaged by the Constitution. But the idea that things are out of control may not be enough to convince Republicans to remove their president.

Imagine how he will act in January 2021

House Speaker Jerry Nadler, who accused the Senate of this week’s cover-up for not issuing a summons to the administration, today accused Trump of acting like a dictator for ignoring lawmakers.

“He doesn’t have to respect Congress,” said the New York Democrat about Trump’s thinking. “He does not have to respect the representatives of the people. Only his will goes away. He’s a dictator. It should not last. “

If Nadler thinks Trump is too bold now, wait until he is acquitted. And then, perhaps, re-elected.

John Dean, the Nixon assistant of the Watergate era, made an interesting remark about this Thursday on CNN: “I have the most trouble, not if he gets away with it, but if he is re-elected, we have a president who is uncontrolled, uncontrolled. and our democracy has radically changed. “

It’s bigger than American politics

Before Nadler’s statement that Trump is a dictator, Schiff had spent hours talking about the importance of the United States to the world and the danger of Russia, Russia’s neighbor.

He talked about the nuclear arsenal that Ukraine inherited when the Soviet Union fell. He spoke of the importance of containing countries like Russia, which was not afraid to invade Ukraine. He spoke of the hot war in Ukraine and the importance of NATO and the fact that peace in Europe has been maintained by strategic alliances. And he argued that Trump was more interested in his own political survival than all of that.

People reject the idea that the United States is a model of democracy for the world. Schiff’s argument went into great detail to take him home and pushed the idea that Trump’s actions in Ukraine, emboldening Russia and causing the United States’ allies to question the reliability of states United, are as damaging as the imbalance that the president has caused in the national balance of power.

New moody Trump Yovanovitch cassette released – in 2018

Trump was caught on tape at a dinner in 2018 with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – former Rudy Giuliani associates recently charged with campaign finance – demanding the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch, then US ambassador to Ukraine, according to a lawyer for Parnas. (CNN did not examine the tape.)

“Get rid of her!” Said a voice that appeared to belong to Trump on the recording, according to ABC News, which first reported its existence on Friday. “Take it out tomorrow.” I do not care. Take it out tomorrow. Pull it out. Okay? Do it.”

Pompeo detonates journalist on Ukraine

When an NPR reporter questioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about his lack of support for Yovanovitch, it did not go well.

During the interview, Pompeo said he had defended employees of the State Department. But Mary Louise Kelly asked specifically where he had defended Yovanovitch, who the Tories had pressured Trump to shoot and who, it appeared, had somehow been watched by associates at a step counsel for the President.

Pompeo had no answer. He then detonated Kelly, throwing explosives into her office, according to NPR. And he asked her to mark Ukraine on an unmarked map, which she did.

A ghost in the Senate chamber

There was a striking moment today when Schiff brought an old voice back into the room as he spoke of the threat posed by Russia. He played a video of Senator John McCain of Arizona, Trump’s republican enemy and a great enemy of Russia, who died in 2018.

It was a reminder of the party’s evolution with Trump as the standard bearer.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who was McCain’s best friend in the Senate but recently became Trump’s advocate, looked up at the ceiling for a moment as the clip ended. When it was over, the South Carolina Republican crossed his hands and looked back at Schiff, according to CNN’s Lauren Fox.

The last witnesses

Once Trump’s advocates have had their say and senators have the opportunity to ask questions in writing, it is time for senators to consider calling additional witnesses. The White House did not cooperate in the investigation, so there are many potential targets.

The last words the Democrats said in their opening remarks were about the witnesses.

“Give America a fair trial. It is worth it, ”said Schiff.

It is unclear whether the Senate Democrats will get the four Republican votes they need to rally around for the witnesses.

“It is not the job of the Senate to clean up after what the House has done,” White House reporter Stephanie Grisham told opposing witnesses Friday.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic Leader of the Senate, expressed the opposite view.

“The bottom line: we are looking for the truth at a crucial time in the American republic. It is on the shoulders of four Republican senators to join us in demanding it. We have made this argument forcefully,” said Schumer.

It’s time for Trump’s defense

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow outlined the President’s defense, which will begin on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and on a shortened weekend schedule. They will build on Hunter Biden and bring up the infamous dossier.

