Do you still use Paytm, Phonepe and Google Pay with WhatsApp Pay on your phone?

It has been a long wait for WhatsApp Pay in India. The WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, set the wheels in motion in the winter of 2018 when they asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to request approval for offering digital payment services to WhatsApp users in India. Only a few days ago, that journey seemed to have reached its logical conclusion. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given legal approval, which means that you and I will soon be able to make digital payments on WhatsApp. Like more than 400 million other WhatsApp users in the country, in a phased way – these official numbers are from July last year and would not have increased until the following period. Should people like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and others worry? Yes, that’s the simple answer.

How does WhatsApp Payments work? It is actually quite simple. Certainly if you are already part of the 1 million users who already have access to this feature as part of a trial period. If you see the Payments option in the Settings in WhatsApp on your phone, you can link this to your bank account via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Authentication is done with the registered mobile number at your bank via SMS, and once that is complete, you can make and receive payments from other users from your bank account. Buying things in a store, online shopping, mobile bills, prepaid charging or splitting the bill in a restaurant after a nice dinner with friends, WhatsApp Pay UPI makes it all easier than it probably is.

How incredibly simple and convenient for the approximately 400 million WhatsApp users in India. You do not have to switch to another app to make payments. As Facebook says, “sending payments is as easy as sending a message”. You can make payments by scanning a QR code, sending money to a UPI ID or transferring money to friends who have WhatsApp Pay. Expect online stores and offline stores to integrate the WhatsApp Pay payment option in the coming months.

Read also | WhatsApp Pay Now accepts new users in India, here’s how you can use it

Would it be misleading to assume that most users might start using standard WhatsApp Pay? All the more because WhatsApp is the standard messaging app for a large demographic group of the 400 million users in India. If you want to use other payment apps, including Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay, you still need to go to a separate app. That is another step. Another hurdle. For example, it is worse in the case of Amazon Pay and Airtel Payments Bank, because you have to search for it in another app. Maybe not then.

India is just the beginning. The launch platform. Insights that will help later. Facebook has global ambitions with the digital payment product, something Mark Zuckerberg made very clear at the F8 conference last year. Now factor in WhatsApp’s 1.6 billion users worldwide (and growing) worldwide, and rivals are undoubtedly worried.

Read also | EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay adds UPI for iPhone, and there is a new shopping app for India

To be fair, the digital payment space in India might have needed this disruption. “Looking at all the different ways people communicate privately, I think that payments are one of the areas where we have the ability to make things a lot easier, that’s one of the most important things we can do here,” Zuckerberg said about WhatsApp payments, at the F8 conference last year.

Facebook has already submitted a statement to the Supreme Court of India that it would fully comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines for payment apps, including data localization standards.

Paytm, currently the most popular digital payment apps in India, has around 250 million users. It is planned to clock 12 billion transactions this year. It has also built an entire ecosystem of products around the payment app, including the Paytm First subscription bundle and the Paytm Mall store website. As soon as WhatsApp Pay is fully rolled out in India, Facebook has contacted a WhatsApp user file that is already more than the Paytm user file. That is before we even consider how easy it will be for Facebook to make this common in its other apps, including Messenger, which itself has 1.3 billion users worldwide.

Read also | Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India first gets Amazon Pay and Alexa Payments function

The FlipPart payment service PhonePe has around 170 million users at the end of 170 years. Google Pay has more than 67 million users in India since September last year. Amazon Pay, for its part, is reinforcing its offer by adding the UPI option to iOS users – Apple iPhone users can now use UPI as a payment method, one year after Android users received the same functionality.

According to research firm McKinsey, the payment company would be worth $ 2 trillion by 2020. The estimates of Niti Aayog suggest that the digital payment space in India around 2023 will be around $ 1 trillion.

The big advantage that WhatsApp Pay will have, like other UPI-based payment services, is the lack of effort required for the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for users. The regulations in India do not require apps to do mandatory KYC for UPI transactions because they are linked to the bank account of people who are already KYC compliant. Earlier this year, the RBI extended its deadline for the physical KYC that mobile payment apps must do – Amazon Pay, Paytm, and other apps that allow you to pay using various methods, including credit cards, are required to do a new round of physical KYC for all users who continue to use services. No wonder Paytm and Amazon Pay push UPI payments.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.