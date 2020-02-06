Do you have a business idea or invention? The Gauntlet program and competition could be for you!

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Have you ever had a business idea or an invention in your mind and thought, “Wow, that could be useful, or I think people would enjoy it?”

If you answered yes, you are not alone. However, we often simply miss out on these creative ideas.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

The Advancement Foundation, a nonprofit based in Vinton, Virginia, is best described as the ultimate promoter of entrepreneurship. The organization is just starting its 2020 Gauntlet Business Program and competition.

This is the sixth year in which entrepreneurs and visionaries can present their business concepts and inventions as part of the Gauntlet. The program offers participants valuable resources and a wealth of information.

They will really develop their business plan in the ten weeks. We carry out customer identifications, check the concept, develop budgets and appoint mentors based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Annette Patterson, President of the Foundation

If there are two weeks left in the program, participants can decide whether they want to take part in the Gauntlet competition.

They will be judged on their business plan and if they are finalists they will make a presentation to our jury.

Annette Patterson, President of the Foundation

Many who have gone through the program say that the sense of community and connections you gain are the greatest prize of all. Nevertheless, the winner takes home a concrete prize that corresponds to the connections made and the knowledge gained.

I think last year’s winner was about $ 25,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, but again, everyone in the program gets something they need, and we have companies that voluntarily develop a website that becomes a gift in kind.

Annette Patterson, President of the Foundation

The program started with fifteen participants, this year there are hundreds. It is the largest business program and competition in Virginia, spanning more than four locations. There were over 350 alumni who completed the program.

Kat Pascal, co-owner of Farmburguesa, is one of the 350 alumni. Their Farmburguesa restaurant was so successful that it expanded from Vinton to the popular Grandin district in Roanoke. The burger restaurant is characterized by healthy ingredients and flavors from the region.

Pascal says the Gauntlet program essentially produces a design for entrepreneurs.

The side of how you have this business organization or the blueprint before you start doing things to really focus on delving deep into market research, delving deeper into properties that you need in a team, deeper into submerge them why should it work? “

Kat Pascal, Farmburguesa co-owner

Pascal also says that it is refreshing “to be in the atmosphere of the creative and to find other people who think differently” and that she has placed great emphasis on building relationships with like-minded people.

Pascal is delighted to host The Advancement Foundation in Allegheny County this year.

Those interested in the Gauntlet program can continue to participate. The registration period ends on February 18. Click here for more information on registration.

WFXR News is a proud media sponsor of the Gauntlet.

