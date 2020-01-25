While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are doing well in their careers, the main headlines are their “special friendship”. Reportedly, the alleged new love birds from B-City are taking the time to reach a conclusion and make announcements, and below is everything you need to know about the same.

All of this came to light on the Karan Johar Koffee With Karan chat show where Katrina Kaif expressed her wish to work with Vicky Kaushal and his acting reaction became viral. Furthermore, they were often seen again and again. Last year, when these two mussels appeared at several Diwali parties, the mill bells swept.

Do Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif actually go? Actor’s close friend spills beans

According to a report in Desimartini, a column in an open magazine quoted a source that became Vicky’s lost friend, saying that these two still find out where their dynamics are moving.

The source said, “They like the meeting, but they don’t have much time because they both have a busy schedule. However, it is very early to say something. It’s brand new and they still see where it goes. “

While fans have already begun to deny #VicKat, any announcement that these two will be a good sign for them.

